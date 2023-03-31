Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $748,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 381.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

NYSE C opened at $46.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

