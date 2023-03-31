Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 51,360 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Steven Madden worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

