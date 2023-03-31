Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 578,235 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $24.55 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

