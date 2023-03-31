Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 1.7 %

Prologis stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.