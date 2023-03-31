Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,412 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

