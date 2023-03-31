Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 24,349 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,349 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 982,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 72,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

