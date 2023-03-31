Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 23,803 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $97.52.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

