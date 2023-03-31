Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $204,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.91.

CTAS stock opened at $467.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.02 and its 200-day moving average is $433.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

