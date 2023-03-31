Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $115.53 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.