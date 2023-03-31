Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

K opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.23 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

