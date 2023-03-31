Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,878 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of First Hawaiian worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

