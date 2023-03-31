Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $201,847.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $201,847.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,617. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of DLB opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

