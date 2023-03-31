WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 610 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $254.09 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.84.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

