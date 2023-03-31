Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Increased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.35 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.