WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 2,236 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

