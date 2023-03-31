Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

