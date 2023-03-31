Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.