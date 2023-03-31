Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MTB opened at $119.59 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.