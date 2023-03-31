Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 32 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $359.26 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

