Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.