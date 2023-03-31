Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,179 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 86,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 393,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

