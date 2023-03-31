Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.