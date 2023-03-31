DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,911 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $164.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

