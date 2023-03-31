Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

