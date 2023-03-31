Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after buying an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.