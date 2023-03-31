Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.