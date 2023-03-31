Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lessened by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.09 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

