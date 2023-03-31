Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,016 shares of company stock worth $2,387,630 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

ADSK stock opened at $201.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.