Veriti Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $300.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

