Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,767,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

