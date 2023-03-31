American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Trimmed by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.