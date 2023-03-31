Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

