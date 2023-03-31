Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

DG opened at $207.69 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average of $236.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.