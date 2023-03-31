Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nucor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $151.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.97. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

