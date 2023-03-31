KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $396.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

