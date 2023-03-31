Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

