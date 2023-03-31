Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock opened at $304.67 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.84.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

