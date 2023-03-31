WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

