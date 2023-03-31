Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $207.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.