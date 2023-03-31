Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 232.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.