Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after buying an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after buying an additional 1,210,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,942,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 792,333 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.