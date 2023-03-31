Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

