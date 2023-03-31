Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

