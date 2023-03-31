Bray Capital Advisors Sells 463 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Visa by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

