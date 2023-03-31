3,120 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

ES opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.