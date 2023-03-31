3,120 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy
In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eversource Energy Price Performance
ES opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
