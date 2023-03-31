Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.