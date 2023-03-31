Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $2.46 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

