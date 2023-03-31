Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $37.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

