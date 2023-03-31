Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

About Enbridge

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.