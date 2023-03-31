Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

